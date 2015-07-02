2 men arrested after warrant served - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2 men arrested after warrant served

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two men are in custody, after U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement officers served warrants in Point Loma. 

Carlsbad police asked the Fugitive Crime Task Force to find 47-year-old Michael Dorough, who was wanted for failing to appear in court on gun and drug charges. Authorities tracked him to an address in the 3900 block of Alicia Drive and arrested him when he walked out of the home Thursday morning. 

Inside the house, they also found and arrested a second wanted fugitive, Shawn Pohgley, who authorities say, locked himself inside the house with two women. Officers eventually convinced all three to come out. The Pohgley was arrested and the two women were held for questioning. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.