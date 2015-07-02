2 men arrested after warrant served

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two men are in custody, after U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement officers served warrants in Point Loma.

Carlsbad police asked the Fugitive Crime Task Force to find 47-year-old Michael Dorough, who was wanted for failing to appear in court on gun and drug charges. Authorities tracked him to an address in the 3900 block of Alicia Drive and arrested him when he walked out of the home Thursday morning.

Inside the house, they also found and arrested a second wanted fugitive, Shawn Pohgley, who authorities say, locked himself inside the house with two women. Officers eventually convinced all three to come out. The Pohgley was arrested and the two women were held for questioning.