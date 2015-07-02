Pets evacuated after fire at shopping center - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pets evacuated after fire at shopping center

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Workers at an Encinitas pet grooming business were forced to evacuate the animals due to a fire Thursday morning in a restaurant in the same strip mall. 

The fire was reported at 9:30 a.m. at sushi restaurant Zenbu in the shopping center at San Elijo and Birmingham Drive. Employees at Grooming Tails Pet Salon say they were working on the animals when a firefighter came in and told them to evacuate the business. 

They quickly gathered up several dogs and one cat and left the building. 

The fire was contained to the restaurant and the business above it. No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.