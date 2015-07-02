Pets evacuated after fire at shopping center

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Workers at an Encinitas pet grooming business were forced to evacuate the animals due to a fire Thursday morning in a restaurant in the same strip mall.

The fire was reported at 9:30 a.m. at sushi restaurant Zenbu in the shopping center at San Elijo and Birmingham Drive. Employees at Grooming Tails Pet Salon say they were working on the animals when a firefighter came in and told them to evacuate the business.

They quickly gathered up several dogs and one cat and left the building.

The fire was contained to the restaurant and the business above it. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.