Finding Rover: Lost Dog App

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - To us, fireworks on 4th of July symbolize the freedom of Independence Day, but to dogs, they are simply bombs bursting in air.

More pets go missing over the 4th of July weekend than any other time of year, but now, there is a free cell-phone app that can locate lost dogs.

Animal shelters fill up with runaway dogs, sometimes more than a hundred dogs show up over a holiday weekend.

Dan Desousa from the County Animal Services is helping promote a free cell-phone app called Finding Rover that uses facial recognition technology to reunite lost dogs with their owners.

The county's news center site is filled with success stories.

Before your dog gets away, upload their picture to Finding Rover. The technology is impressive.

Finding Rover has reunited four dogs with their owners in San Diego.

All three county animal service facilities use Finding Rover to identify dogs.

