Padres host baseball clinic for military kids

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Children of military service members got a treat at Petco Park Thursday when the Padres hosted a baseball clinic for military kids.

About 100 kids ages 8 to 14 attended Thursday's clinic on the field at Petco. Members of the Padre's staff coached them on fielding, hitting and pitching. Former Padres and Cy Young award winner Randy Jones was also there to offer advice.

Each kid at the clinic also received tickets to a Padres game and their own baseball card.