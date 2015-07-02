Hot car demonstration for animal safety - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hot car demonstration for animal safety

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There's no way any of us would choose to sit inside a car with the temperature rising to 110-degrees inside.

On Thursday, one local man sat inside a car with high temperatures to show just how dangerous it is for pets to be left inside hot cars.

It's the 16th Summer John Van Zante of the Rancho Coastal Humane society stayed inside a vehicle until the temperature inside hit close to 120-degrees, a dangerous level for both pets, and people.

Van Zante said there is no excuse for risking lives.

"People always say, oh well I left the windows cracked. We have done that in the heat demonstration in the past it makes the difference of about 5 degrees. If it's 140-degrees in the car, big deal you made it 135-degrees. Whoop-dee-do! You're still going to lose your dog," he said. 

Symptoms of heat stroke in dogs include panting, irregular heartbeat and disorientation.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.