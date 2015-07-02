Suspect wanted for downtown jewelry store robbery - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Suspect wanted for downtown jewelry store robbery

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Surveillance photos showing a man suspected of stealing more than $12,000 worth of diamonds from a jewelry store in downtown San Diego were made public Thursday in the hopes someone will help identify the suspect.

On June 9 at around 1 p.m., a man walked into the Exclusive Diamonds By Carter store located at 861 6th Ave. He spoke to the salesperson about various diamonds and was shown diamonds from the display case, according to San Diego police and Crime Stoppers.

While the salesperson was distracted, the man took two of the diamonds. He told the salesperson he had to use his cell phone and left the store before the salesperson realized the diamonds were missing, authorities said.

The two stolen diamonds were valued together at $12,500.

The suspect was described as white, around 25, between 5 feet 9 and 5 feet 11 and between 170 and 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. The suspect has large visible tattoos on his right forearm and on the back of his right leg.

Police asked anyone with information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts to call (619) 744-9500 or to contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 580- 8477 or via email and text messages at sdcrimestoppers.org.

