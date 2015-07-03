Woman crashes on freeway ramp right in front of police

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A woman crashes on a freeway transition ramp, after launching her car over the side, right in front of a police officer early Friday morning.

The driver was traveling south on the 805, near the I-5 freeway, when her car went over the side.

An officer happened to be nearby when the accident happened, and was able to get paramedics to the scene quickly.

According to officers, the woman may have been driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.