FBI and La Mesa Police search for US Bank robber

LA MESA (CNS) - A diminutive man with freckled skin robbed a US Bank branch inside a supermarket near the Grossmont Center mall Thursday.

The thief, who appeared to be in his early 30s, handed an envelope to a teller and demanded cash at the branch in the 8900 block of Fletcher Parkway in La Mesa shortly after 10 a.m., according to the FBI.

After the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the robber walked out of the Albertsons store and drove off in a blue SUV.

The bandit was described as a roughly 5-foot-4-inch, 110-pound white man wearing black pants, a white long-sleeved shirt, a thin black tie and sunglasses.