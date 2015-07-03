The Giant Dipper celebrates its 90th birthday at Belmont Park

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Giant Dipper at Belmont Park turns 90 on the 4th of July. It is a state and national historical landmark with a rich history.

The San Diego Coaster Company is doing a summer long 90 Years, Millions of Memories summer celebration.

The Giant Dipper Roller Coaster opened to the public on July 4, 1925. It was originally built as a key attraction for the 33-acre Mission Beach Amusement Center, which had opened just a few weeks earlier. The entire project was the idea of sugar magnate, John D. Spreckels, a major force in San Diego's development.

San Diego Coaster Company General Manager Wendy Crain said, she still gets butterflies in her stomach when she rides.

The 2600 ft. Long coaster was created by the noted design team of Prior and Church. It was built in less than two months by local suppliers and a crew of between 100 and 150 workers. The original cost to build the coaster was $150,000.00, including the two, 18 passenger trains.

The Mission Beach Amusement Center was popular through the 1930's and 40's and in later years it was renamed, Belmont Park.

