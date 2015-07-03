Gas prices drop 47 times in 48 days

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The streak of decreases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was extended today to 45 days, but barely, with a drop of one-tenth of a cent to $3.50.

The average price has dropped 47 times in 48 days, decreasing 48 cents, including seven-tenths of a cent on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 3.2 cents less than one week ago, 28 cents lower than one month ago and 64.8 cents below what it was one year ago.