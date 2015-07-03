MTS adds service during holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diegans looking to take public transportation to view the Big Bay Boom fireworks show on Independence Day will benefit from ramped up services this weekend from the Metropolitan Transit System.

MTS will add service to the Green Line between Qualcomm Stadium and downtown beginning at 5 p.m. July 4. Trolley cars will depart every 7-1/2 minutes until the start of the Big Bay Boom fireworks show at 9 p.m. For riders who plan to arrive early or stay late, the regular trolley and bus schedule will be in effect.

Free parking will be available for trolley riders at Qualcomm Stadium in Mission Valley.

All three MTS trolley lines provide direct service to downtown San Diego for the fireworks show. After the show, Green Line trains will depart every 7-1/2 minutes until 11:30 p.m., with the last train to Santee departing the 12th & Imperial Transit Center at 12:06 a.m.

Last departures for Blue and Orange Line trains will be just prior to midnight. Trolley cars will leave will leave with greatest frequency immediately after the fireworks show.

Riders can view the fireworks from many of the trolley stations downtown, including Little Italy, Santa Fe Depot, Seaport Village, Convention Center and the Gaslamp Quarter stations.

Trolley riders can speed up boarding and avoid ticket lines by purchasing and storing their trolley tickets on their smartphones using mTicket, MTS's free mobile ticketing app. For families or groups traveling together, multiple mTickets can be purchased on one smart phone.

Day passes are available at ticket vending machines for $5 for people with Compass Cards. There is a $2 fee for day passes purchased without a Compass Card.

Passengers can purchase a one-way ticket or day pass from the ticket vending machines located at all stations.