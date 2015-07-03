Holiday closures for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Federal, state, county and local offices will be closed Friday in observance of Independence Day.

With July 4 on a weekend, Friday is the designated holiday.

In the city of San Diego, the closures will include administrative offices, libraries and recreation centers. Libraries will also be closed Saturday.

Municipal pools will be open from noon to 4 p.m.

Other city facilities that will be open are municipal golf courses, the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center, Chollas Lake and the Miramar Landfill.

Curbside refuse collection will not be delayed in the city of San Diego.

In the county of San Diego, offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed. County-run parks and campgrounds will be open.

The animal shelters will be open Saturday and Sunday, so pet owners can be reunited with animals that run away because of fireworks.

Community centers in Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley will be closed today and Saturday, as will the Spring Valley Gymnasium and teen centers in Spring Valley and Lakeside.

The Metropolitan Transit System said its buses and trolleys will operate on a Sunday schedule today, meaning no express buses. Saturday's schedule will be normal.

The North County Transit District said its buses, and Coaster and Sprinter trains, will run on a normal schedule today.

The Coaster and Sprinter will operate a regular schedule on Saturday. Buses will run on a Sunday schedule on Saturday.

Both today and Saturday, an extra Sprinter trip will depart the Escondido Transit Center at 11 p.m. heading westbound, and then depart the Oceanside Transit Center at 12:23 a.m. heading eastbound. The eastbound trip will allow for a connection from the Coaster scheduled to arrive at 12:15 a.m.