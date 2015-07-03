Holiday closures for San Diego County - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Holiday closures for San Diego County

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Federal, state, county and local offices will be closed Friday in observance of Independence Day.

With July 4 on a weekend, Friday is the designated holiday.

In the city of San Diego, the closures will include administrative offices, libraries and recreation centers. Libraries will also be closed Saturday.

Municipal pools will be open from noon to 4 p.m.

Other city facilities that will be open are municipal golf courses, the Mission Trails Regional Park Visitor Center, Chollas Lake and the Miramar Landfill.

Curbside refuse collection will not be delayed in the city of San Diego.

In the county of San Diego, offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed. County-run parks and campgrounds will be open.

The animal shelters will be open Saturday and Sunday, so pet owners can be reunited with animals that run away because of fireworks.

Community centers in Fallbrook, Lakeside and Spring Valley will be closed today and Saturday, as will the Spring Valley Gymnasium and teen centers in Spring Valley and Lakeside.

The Metropolitan Transit System said its buses and trolleys will operate on a Sunday schedule today, meaning no express buses. Saturday's schedule will be normal.

The North County Transit District said its buses, and Coaster and Sprinter trains, will run on a normal schedule today.

The Coaster and Sprinter will operate a regular schedule on Saturday. Buses will run on a Sunday schedule on Saturday.

Both today and Saturday, an extra Sprinter trip will depart the Escondido Transit Center at 11 p.m. heading westbound, and then depart the Oceanside Transit Center at 12:23 a.m. heading eastbound. The eastbound trip will allow for a connection from the Coaster scheduled to arrive at 12:15 a.m.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.