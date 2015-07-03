Early fireworks shows in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - If you can't wait for Saturday, you can enjoy a pair of fireworks shows Friday night on opposite ends of San Diego County.

At 3 p.m., an Independence Day celebration is scheduled at Larsen Field, at 4061 Camino de la Plaza in San Ysidro, with music, food and family activities. Fireworks are scheduled for around 8:45 p.m. at the park, which is near the Las Americas Premium Outlets.

In Oceanside, the city's 127th Independence Day celebration is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., just north of the El Corazon Senior Center at 3302 Senior Center Drive. Fireworks are scheduled around 9 p.m.

City officials said Rancho Del Oro Road will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Limited parking will be available at the nearby Ocean Ranch Business Park and El Camino High School. No parking will be allowed at the senior center.

Attendees are encouraged to carpool or use the Sprinter train.

Also tonight, the San Diego Symphony's Summer Pops will begin three nights of Fourth of July-themed shows, featuring "American Idol" runner-up Jessica Sanchez. The shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Embarcadero Marina Park South.