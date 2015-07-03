Early fireworks shows in San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Early fireworks shows in San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - If you can't wait for Saturday, you can enjoy a pair of fireworks shows Friday night on opposite ends of San Diego County.

At 3 p.m., an Independence Day celebration is scheduled at Larsen Field, at 4061 Camino de la Plaza in San Ysidro, with music, food and family activities. Fireworks are scheduled for around 8:45 p.m. at the park, which is near the Las Americas Premium Outlets.

In Oceanside, the city's 127th Independence Day celebration is set to begin at 6:30 p.m., just north of the El Corazon Senior Center at 3302 Senior Center Drive. Fireworks are scheduled around 9 p.m.

City officials said Rancho Del Oro Road will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Limited parking will be available at the nearby Ocean Ranch Business Park and El Camino High School. No parking will be allowed at the senior center.

Attendees are encouraged to carpool or use the Sprinter train.

Also tonight, the San Diego Symphony's Summer Pops will begin three nights of Fourth of July-themed shows, featuring "American Idol" runner-up Jessica Sanchez. The shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Embarcadero Marina Park South.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.