San Diegans asked to be vigilant this holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The federal government has warned the public of an increased terror threat this 4th of July weekend, and San Diegans have been advised to be on alert.

While there hasn't been a specific threat, it is important San Diegans be on the lookout for anything suspicious, and to stay vigilant.

San Diego Police are working with the FBI, and FBI officials said the warning they put out is not related to any specific threat.