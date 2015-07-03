Military concert celebrates the sound of freedom - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Military concert celebrates the sound of freedom

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Some local businesses are kicking off the 4th of July weekend with a salute to veterans.

A military appreciation country music concert is being held Friday that benefits veterans in need.

Headlining Woody's Country Salute is Nashville country singer Matt Farris who said while the concert is about enjoying country music, more importantly it's about raising awareness for out troops and their families.

Friday's freedom party is put on by Rock-N-Load Clothing which will donate 10-percent of door cover, food and drink, money raised in a raffle to the Boot Campaign.

The Boot Campaign is a non-profit that helps active service members, veterans and their families with job placement assistance, shelter, family services counseling and medical needs.

Supporters said Friday's show is about helping troops and the challenges they face including their families during and post service.

Country singer Josh Miranda will also take the stage Friday night.

