Oceanside celebrates July 4 a day early

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) – The Fourth of July weekend started with a bang. The city of Oceanside held its 127th Independence Day celebration one night early.

Fireworks went off at 9:00 p.m. to the delight of the crowd.

“The patriotism and how everyone comes together to share,” said Fabilla Monroy.

Previously the fireworks show would draw hundreds of thousands down to the pier but cost suspended the show.

Three years ago the city relaunched the celebrations at El Corazon Park on July 3, Oceanside’s Independence Day.

“I think a lot of people put pressure on the holidays so it's nice to have it the day before, feels little more casual,” said Emily Aguilar.

San Ysidro also celebrated Independence Day with fireworks Friday night. Several festivities and fireworks will light the sky on July 4, to learn more click here.