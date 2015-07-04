Fire forces evacuations at La Mesa apartment complex - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fire forces evacuations at La Mesa apartment complex

Posted: Updated:

LA MESA (CBS 8/CNS) - More than a half dozen people are left without homes, after a fire destroyed two apartment units and caused about $325,000 worth of damage in La Mesa Friday, Heartland Fire and Rescue said.

The two-alarm fire broke out at the 8400 block of Buckland Street around 8:20 p.m.

Public Information Officer Monica Zech said the flames began in the kitchen of Unit 6 and spread to Unit 8 next door.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire in 20 minutes.

There were no injurie, but two other apartments had smoke and water damage, Zech said.

The fire's cause remains under investigation, but no foul play is suspected, Zech said.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.