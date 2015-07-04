Fire forces evacuations at La Mesa apartment complex

LA MESA (CBS 8/CNS) - More than a half dozen people are left without homes, after a fire destroyed two apartment units and caused about $325,000 worth of damage in La Mesa Friday, Heartland Fire and Rescue said.

The two-alarm fire broke out at the 8400 block of Buckland Street around 8:20 p.m.

Public Information Officer Monica Zech said the flames began in the kitchen of Unit 6 and spread to Unit 8 next door.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire in 20 minutes.

There were no injurie, but two other apartments had smoke and water damage, Zech said.

The fire's cause remains under investigation, but no foul play is suspected, Zech said.