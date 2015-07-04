Ocean Beach Town Council urges revelers to “mallow out”

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Ocean Beach Town Council is urging 4th of July partiers to "mallow out" for the second year in a row.

Last year, the town council launched a successful campaign, asking businesses and residents to sign a pledge not to sell or bring marshmallows to the beach.

The move came after 2013's marshmallow fight, which left the beach and streets littered with trash and the sidewalks covered in a sticky coating.

A "peace patrol" will be out Saturday, offering to trade stickers for bags of marshmallows.