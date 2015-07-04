One million people expected at beaches during the holiday

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The 4th of July is one of the busiest days on San Diego beaches and lifeguards are offering tips to keep everyone safe.

A million people are expected at local beaches over the weekend.

Lifeguards say it's important to always swim near one of their towers, and never swim alone.

Glass, alcohol and smoking are 'not' allowed at San Diego beaches.

And authorities are also reminding everyone to bring their patience.

With so many people expected at the shore, parking will be at a premium.