3 arrested at Santee DUI checkpoint

SANTEE (CNS) - A DUI checkpoint Saturday morning by San Diego County sheriff's deputies in Santee collared three drivers suspected of being under the influence, a sergeant said.

The checkpoint was from 8:30 p.m. Friday to 2:30 a.m. in the 9200 block of Carlton Hills Boulevard, said sheriff's Sgt. Joe Passalacqua.

A total of 940 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, with 21 directed into the area to be evaluated further, Passalacqua said.

That led to three DUI arrests, nine citations for suspended, revoked or no driver's licenses and the impound of two vehicles.

"Several citizens who drove through the checkpoint thanked deputies for conducting this type of operation to keep our roadways safe," he said.

