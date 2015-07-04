Tourists expected to spend $70M over holiday weekend - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tourists expected to spend $70M over holiday weekend

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Local tourism officials are looking forward to a big holiday weekend.

The San Diego Tourism Authority says there are a few hotel rooms left in the city, but occupancy is expected to reach 100 percent for the 4th of July weekend.

Over the weekend alone, visitors are expected to spend $70 million.

Seventy percent of all the money spent goes outside of hotels.  

"It’s restaurants, it's attractions, it's entertainment, it's all of the great things that happen in San Diego. It's arts and cultural community, everyone benefits when a tourist comes to town," Joe Terzi, President and CEO, San Diego Tourism Authority

The Tourism Authority is also looking forward to Comic-Con, which pumps about $135 million into the local economy.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.