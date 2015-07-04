Tourists expected to spend $70M over holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Local tourism officials are looking forward to a big holiday weekend.

The San Diego Tourism Authority says there are a few hotel rooms left in the city, but occupancy is expected to reach 100 percent for the 4th of July weekend.

Over the weekend alone, visitors are expected to spend $70 million.

Seventy percent of all the money spent goes outside of hotels.

"It’s restaurants, it's attractions, it's entertainment, it's all of the great things that happen in San Diego. It's arts and cultural community, everyone benefits when a tourist comes to town," Joe Terzi, President and CEO, San Diego Tourism Authority

The Tourism Authority is also looking forward to Comic-Con, which pumps about $135 million into the local economy.