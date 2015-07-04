A hooded man robs convenience store in Ridgeview

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who covered his head with a hood made off with an undetermined amount of cash Saturday when he snatched a cash register drawer at a convenience store in the Ridgeview/Webster community of San Diego.

The store clerk tried to prevent the man from leaving the AM/PM store at 4333 Home Ave. and was shoved by the suspect, said San Diego police officer Frank Cali.

The man entered the convenience store a little after 3:30 a.m. and fled northbound on Home Avenue.

No weapon was seen and no one was injured, Cali said.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot, 5-inch tall black male weighing 140 to 150 pounds who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, he said.

Anyone with any information regarding the robbery was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.