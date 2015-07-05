Woman killed in morning crash on SR-76 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman killed in morning crash on SR-76

Posted: Updated:

BONSALL (CNS) - An Oceanside woman was killed when her husband made a bad left turn Sunday morning at a North County interchange.
   
The woman's name was not immediately released, but the CHP crash report said she was the 52-year-old wife of Manuel Dionicio, also 52, of Oceanside.
   
He had been driving east on Route 76 at the interchange with Interstate 15 near Bonsall, and a CHP crash report said he made an illegal left turn towards Interstate 15 at around 1:00 a.m. A Nissan Sentra headed the opposite direction barely missed Dionicio's vehicle but a Subaru following the Nissan could not avoid the couple's car. The Subaru, driven by Isham Macias, directly hit the vehicle on the passenger side and fatally injured the woman, CHP said.
   
Dionicio suffered minor injuries and Macias, 23, was not injured. CHP said the husband was not suspected of drunk driving.
   

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.