Woman killed in morning crash on SR-76

BONSALL (CNS) - An Oceanside woman was killed when her husband made a bad left turn Sunday morning at a North County interchange.



The woman's name was not immediately released, but the CHP crash report said she was the 52-year-old wife of Manuel Dionicio, also 52, of Oceanside.



He had been driving east on Route 76 at the interchange with Interstate 15 near Bonsall, and a CHP crash report said he made an illegal left turn towards Interstate 15 at around 1:00 a.m. A Nissan Sentra headed the opposite direction barely missed Dionicio's vehicle but a Subaru following the Nissan could not avoid the couple's car. The Subaru, driven by Isham Macias, directly hit the vehicle on the passenger side and fatally injured the woman, CHP said.



Dionicio suffered minor injuries and Macias, 23, was not injured. CHP said the husband was not suspected of drunk driving.

