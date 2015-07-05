4th of July murder suspect arrested - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

4th of July murder suspect arrested

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS8/CNS) - A man who police say stabbed a 54-year-old man to death at a Fourth of July party in Logan Heights has been taken into custody.

Police arrested 22-year-old Joseph Henry Garcia at the Otay Mesa border. 
   
The stabbing was reported Saturday at 6:57 p.m. behind a residence in the 3100 block of National Avenue, said San Diego police Lt. Paul Rorrison.
   
The man suffered multiple stab wounds to his upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics to save him. 
   
"The preliminary investigation revealed there was a gathering of family members and friends celebrating the holiday and a physical altercation erupted between the victim and a family member," said Lt. Rorrison. "The victim was stabbed multiple times and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, which was later located in the Southbay."

Homicide detectives identified the victim as 54-year-old Hermeneglido Parra of San Diego. As for a motive, police are still investigating what led to the fatal altercation. 

"We don't know what led to such a violent act or why this murder took place at this point," said Lt. Rorrison. 

Garcia has been charged with Parra's murder and will go before a judge within the next few days. 
   

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.