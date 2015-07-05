4th of July murder suspect arrested

SAN DIEGO (CBS8/CNS) - A man who police say stabbed a 54-year-old man to death at a Fourth of July party in Logan Heights has been taken into custody.

Police arrested 22-year-old Joseph Henry Garcia at the Otay Mesa border.



The stabbing was reported Saturday at 6:57 p.m. behind a residence in the 3100 block of National Avenue, said San Diego police Lt. Paul Rorrison.



The man suffered multiple stab wounds to his upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics to save him.



"The preliminary investigation revealed there was a gathering of family members and friends celebrating the holiday and a physical altercation erupted between the victim and a family member," said Lt. Rorrison. "The victim was stabbed multiple times and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, which was later located in the Southbay."

Homicide detectives identified the victim as 54-year-old Hermeneglido Parra of San Diego. As for a motive, police are still investigating what led to the fatal altercation.

"We don't know what led to such a violent act or why this murder took place at this point," said Lt. Rorrison.

Garcia has been charged with Parra's murder and will go before a judge within the next few days.

