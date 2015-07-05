Fans cheer as Princess Charlotte christened on royal estate - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fans cheer as Princess Charlotte christened on royal estate

Posted: Updated:
Britain's Prince William, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, their son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte in a pram arrive for Charlotte's Christening at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, Sunday, July 5, 2015. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham Britain's Prince William, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, their son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte in a pram arrive for Charlotte's Christening at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, Sunday, July 5, 2015. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, centre, right, holding their daughter Princess Charlotte of Cambridge stands next to Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, holding their son Prince George of Cambridge's hand, as they talk to Britain's Queen Elizabet Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, centre, right, holding their daughter Princess Charlotte of Cambridge stands next to Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, holding their son Prince George of Cambridge's hand, as they talk to Britain's Queen Elizabet
Britain's Prince William, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, their son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte in a pram arrive for Charlotte's Christening at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, Sunday, July 5, 2015. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham Britain's Prince William, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, their son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte in a pram arrive for Charlotte's Christening at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, Sunday, July 5, 2015. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham
Britain's Princess Charlotte is pushed in a pram after her christening at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, Sunday, July 5, 2015. (Chris Jackson, Pool Photo via AP) Britain's Princess Charlotte is pushed in a pram after her christening at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, Sunday, July 5, 2015. (Chris Jackson, Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Prince George gets up on tip-toes to peek into the pram of Prince Charlotte watched by his parents Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge as they leave after Charlotte's Christening at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, Britain's Prince George gets up on tip-toes to peek into the pram of Prince Charlotte watched by his parents Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge as they leave after Charlotte's Christening at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England,

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and his wife, Kate, marked a milestone for their newborn baby Princess Charlotte on Sunday — a christening ceremony on Queen Elizabeth II's country estate that was steeped in royal tradition.

Hundreds of fans outside St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, a sprawling royal estate near England's eastern coast, cheered as William and Kate arrived with toddler Prince George and 9-week-old Charlotte, who was in a vintage pram.

It was only the second time Britain's newborn princess, who is fourth in line to the throne, has been seen in public since she was born on May 2.

Charlotte was dressed for the occasion in a replica of the intricate lace-and-satin christening gown made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, also named Victoria, in 1841. Until 2008, that original gown had been worn by all royal babies — including the queen — at their christenings.

Following royal tradition, holy water from the River Jordan, where it is said Jesus was baptized by John the Baptist, was used for the baptism.

The 16th-century church, close to William and Kate's country house Anmer Hall, is where the royal family traditionally gathers for Christmas service. It is also where Charlotte's late grandmother, Princess Diana, waschristened in 1961.

The ceremony was private — the queen, her husband Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Kate's family were among a small group of guests allowed inside. Guests also included five godparents that William and Kate chose for Charlotte, including William's cousin Laura Fellowes, Kate's cousin Adam Middleton, and three of the couple's friends.

Fans from as far afield as Australia and the U.S. patiently lined up outside the church, hoping to get a glimpse of the baby as the royals arrive and leave.

Laurie Spencer, 52, from Florida, said she decided to give up a ticket for the British Grand Prix to be at Sandringham instead.

"When I found out the christening was happening while we were here I knew I just had to be there," she said.

Sunday's event saw William, Kate, George and Charlotte appear in public for the first time as a family of four. Celebrity photographer Mario Testino will take official photos of the royal family after the service.

___

Martin Benedyk contributed to this report from Sandringham, England.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.