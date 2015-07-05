Special CHP investigation closes lanes on SR-163

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A special CHP investigation shut down most of State Route 163 near Interstate 8 Sunday morning.

A team from the Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team, or MAIT, were gathering evidence in a wrong-way accident that killed 2 UCSD medical students in May. 21-year-old Lance Corporal Jason King faces second degree murder chargers for the accident.

Prosecutors say King was driving drunk and the wrong way on SR-163 when he smashed head on into a car killing the 2 students and injuring 3 others. CHP says Sunday's investigation will help build the case.

The investigation lasted several hours.