Officer, victim involved in shooting identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The name of a man, who was reportedly shot and killed by police as he charged an officer with a knife, was released Sunday.



Ton Nguyen, 60, was shot and killed by Michael Alberts, a 24-year veteran of the force, when he charged at the officer's partner with a knife, police said.



Nguyen was hit in the chest and was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital where he later died. Alberts fired only one shot, police said.



The shooting was at 11:40 p.m. Friday at the suspect's condo, in the 14600 block of Via Fiesta in Black Mountain Ranch. Police had gone to Nguyen's residence because a man at the complex said Nguyen had assaulted him.