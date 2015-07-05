Volunteers come early for San Diego beach cleanup

SAN DIEGO (CBS8/ CNS) - The mess left by Independence Day revelers at area beaches was cleaned up by hundreds of volunteers Sunday morning.



The cleanups were sponsored by the Surfrider Foundation, San Diego Coastkeeper and I Love a Clean San Diego. Volunteers were at the Ocean Beach Pier, Belmont Park in Mission Beach, Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach and the Oceanside Pier.Organizers said more than 650 volunteers removed 1,410 pounds of trash and 362 pounds of recycling from four beaches last year.



"We've seen a significant decrease in the amount trash collected at our annual `Morning After Mess' since the drinking ban was put into effect in 2008, but there is still a ton of garbage left behind and we need volunteers to help make sure it doesn't enter the ocean," said Mandy Sackett of Surfrider.



Bags and gloves were provided, but participants are encouraged to bring their own reusable bag or bucket, and gloves to cut down on single-use plastic waste. Participants under the age of 18 will need a parent or legal guardian to sign for them. There is no need to pre-register.



The first 450 volunteers were given a free T-shirt donated by REI. There were also prizes drawn at each location, including concert tickets provided by radio station 91X.