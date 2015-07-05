2 in custody, 1 on the loose after police chase

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police are searching for 1 of 3 suspects who led police on a chase in a stolen car Sunday afternoon.

The chase began shortly after 2:00 p.m. when a sheriff's deputy began persueing a vehicle after noticing it was stolen. During the chase, the suspect's car crashed into a pole and another vehicle with 2 people inside, sending them both to the hospital, before finally coming to a stop.

The male driver tried to run through the Eagles Point apartment complex on Grand Avenue in Escondido but he was taken into custody, along with his female passenger.

However, a third suspect in the car, described as a Hispanic man, managed to get away. Officials say he ran through the apartment complex and forced someone to drive him to a different location several blocks away. The driver called 911 after the encounter and gave a description of the suspect to authorities.

The suspect is still on the run.