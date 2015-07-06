Free film festival kicks off at sunset every Thursday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Free film festival kicks off at sunset every Thursday

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There are activities and events other than Comic-Con this week, including a first-ever cultural experience. 

It's the San Diego International Film Festival. In celebration of Balboa Park's Centennial, three of San Diego's most prominent film festivals - San Diego Asian, Italian and Latino - have come together to present the Outdoor International Film Series.

The event is free and the series will take place at the park's Organ Pavilion every Thursday at 8pm from July 9 through July 30. Each film festival will curate one evening during the series and all three will come together for the final night Thursday, July 30 for a special event. 

Some of the films include "Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story Ever Told", "Messi", "The Italian Character", and other shorts. In addition, Panama 66 will be offering 10% off for all film attendees for all four nights. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.