Free film festival kicks off at sunset every Thursday

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There are activities and events other than Comic-Con this week, including a first-ever cultural experience.

It's the San Diego International Film Festival. In celebration of Balboa Park's Centennial, three of San Diego's most prominent film festivals - San Diego Asian, Italian and Latino - have come together to present the Outdoor International Film Series.

The event is free and the series will take place at the park's Organ Pavilion every Thursday at 8pm from July 9 through July 30. Each film festival will curate one evening during the series and all three will come together for the final night Thursday, July 30 for a special event.

Some of the films include "Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story Ever Told", "Messi", "The Italian Character", and other shorts. In addition, Panama 66 will be offering 10% off for all film attendees for all four nights.