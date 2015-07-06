Running of the bulls festival starts; crowd doused in wine - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Running of the bulls festival starts; crowd doused in wine

Posted: Updated:
Revelers throw wine during the launch of the "Chupinazo" rocket, to celebrate the official opening of the 2015 San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, Monday, July 6, 2015. Revelers from around the world turned out here to kick off the festival with a mes Revelers throw wine during the launch of the "Chupinazo" rocket, to celebrate the official opening of the 2015 San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, Monday, July 6, 2015. Revelers from around the world turned out here to kick off the festival with a mes
Revelers celebrates as people throw water from the balconies during the launch of the "Chupinazo" rocket, to celebrate the official opening of the 2015 San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, Monday, July 6, 2015. Revelers from around the world turned out Revelers celebrates as people throw water from the balconies during the launch of the "Chupinazo" rocket, to celebrate the official opening of the 2015 San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, Monday, July 6, 2015. Revelers from around the world turned out
Revelers pack the Pamplona town square during the launch of the "Chupinazo" rocket, to celebrate the official opening of the 2015 San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Monday, July 6, 2015. Revelers from around the world turned out here to kick off the f Revelers pack the Pamplona town square during the launch of the "Chupinazo" rocket, to celebrate the official opening of the 2015 San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Monday, July 6, 2015. Revelers from around the world turned out here to kick off the f
Revelers celebrates as people throw water from the balconies during the launch of the "Chupinazo" rocket, to celebrate the official opening of the 2015 San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, Monday, July 6, 2015. Revelers from around the world turned out Revelers celebrates as people throw water from the balconies during the launch of the "Chupinazo" rocket, to celebrate the official opening of the 2015 San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, Monday, July 6, 2015. Revelers from around the world turned out
Revelers hold up traditional red neckties during the launch of the "Chupinazo" rocket, to celebrate the official opening of the 2015 San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Monday, July 6, 2015. Revelers from around the world turned out here to kick off th Revelers hold up traditional red neckties during the launch of the "Chupinazo" rocket, to celebrate the official opening of the 2015 San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Monday, July 6, 2015. Revelers from around the world turned out here to kick off th

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of revelers doused each other with wine Monday to celebrate thestart of the famed San Fermin running of the bulls festival in this northern Spanish city.

The festival started with the traditional launching of a fireworks rocket — known as the "Chupinazo"— from the town hall balcony. The heaving crowd packed the square down below, jumping and screaming "Viva San Fermin!"

Most in the crowd waved red neckerchiefs, which along with white shirts and trousers form the traditional festival clothing.

The Chupinazo takes place a day before the first of eight 8 a.m. bull runs. Thousands of people at thefestival test their speed and bravery by racing ahead of six fighting bulls along a 930-yard (850-meter) course from a holding pen to the city's bull ring. The bulls are then killed by professional matadors in bullfights each afternoon.

The nine-day, street-partying fiesta was immortalized in Ernest Hemingway's 1926 novel "The Sun Also Rises" and attracts thousands of foreign tourists.

Bull runs, or "encierros," as they are called in Spanish, are a traditional part of summer festivals across Spain. Dozens are injured each year in the runs, most of them in falls.

Two men have died being gored by bulls in Spanish festivals in recent weeks — one Saturday in the eastern town of Grao de Castellon and another June 24 in the southwestern town of Coria.

Five Spaniards, two Australians and one American were gored in last year's festival in Pamplona. In all, 15 people have died from gorings in San Fermin since record-keeping began in 1924.

____

Giles contributed from Madrid.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

  • Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Two long-held Republican Congressional seats facing rash of challengers

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:13 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:13:47 GMT

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     

    East County and North County voters will decide during Tuesday's primary election which candidates will represent the 49th and 50th congressional districts, which have long been overseen by Republicans but are being targeted by Democrats.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.