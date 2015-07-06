Mayor presents the 1st mile of street repairs - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mayor presents the 1st mile of street repairs

Shannon Handy, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The city of San Diego launched a street repair program Monday morning designed to fix 1,000 miles of bumpy roadways over the next five years.
   
Mayor Kevin Faulconer designated a stretch of Rio San Diego as the first mile in the effort. City officials are spending $74 million during this fiscal year in hopes of repairing 300 miles of streets between now and next June 30.
   
"Every journey begins with a first step, and this first mile on the road to fixing 1,000 is the latest step we're taking to make sure City Hall is putting our neighborhoods first," Faulconer said.
   
"We're increasing the amount of street repair we do because this is what San Diegans are asking for," the mayor said. "Every community needs better streets, and my goal is to make sure they get them."
   
The repairs will be financed with a combination of sources, including the Transnet sales tax increase, the gas tax and bond financing.
   
"Mission Valley is one of the most heavily traveled communities in San Diego where thousands of residents and tourists come to live, work and play," said Councilman Scott Sherman, who represents the area. "It is important to our local economy and to Mission Valley residents that our roads and infrastructure are maintained at the highest levels."
   
According to data provided by the city, around 175 miles of roads were repaved or slurry- sealed in five of the previous seven fiscal years.
   
An assessment of road conditions in the city is currently underway. A 2011 report found that 25 percent of city streets were in poor condition. Results of the new study are due in December.

