Downtown is transforming into Comic-Con central

Comic-Con 2015 takes center stage in San Diego a little early this year. The event kicks off with a preview night Wednesday, July 8. The festivities run through the weekend, ending Sunday, July 12.

Comic-Con 2015 takes center stage in San Diego a little early this year. The event kicks off with a preview night Wednesday, July 8. The festivities run through the weekend, ending Sunday, July 12.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - With just days to go until Comic-Con, the excitement is building.

An estimated 130,000 people are expected to flood into town and crews are busy setting up San Diego's most famous convention.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs has a look at the preperations downtwon in this video report.