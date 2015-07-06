Two U.S. citizens arrested on human smuggling charges

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Monday, U.S. Border Patrol reported the arrest of two United States citizens in East County San Diego on Saturday after finding three undocumented immigrants in their car trunk.

According to U.S. Border Patrol agents, two men in a silver 2008 Volkswagen Jetta approached the inspection area of the Interstate 8 Border Patrol checkpoint. A U.S. Border Patrol canine team conducted a sniff of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed three concealed individuals in the trunk. The two women and one male (ages ranging from 19 to 28) were sweating profusely due to high temperature and lack of ventilation. Agents determined the three individuals to be Mexican nationals illegally present in the country.

The 26 year-old male driver and the 31 year-old male passenger were arrested and face Federal charges for human smuggling. Their vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol.

Last fiscal year, the San Diego Sector apprehended 29,911 people for entering the U.S. illegally, according to U.S. Border Patrol.