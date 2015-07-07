San Diego County Fair brings in 1.5 million visitors

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It was another record-breaking year for the San Diego County Fair. More than 1.5 million visited this year's "Fair to Remember" at Del Mar.

Last Friday, July 3rd, was the sixth highest single-day attendance in fair history, with more than 92,000 visitors.

On Monday, workers were busy breaking everything down to get the fairgrounds ready for the Del Mar horse racing season.

Some fun facts about this year's fair:

Dixie's Donuts fried more than 40,000 mini donuts.

Bacon-A-Fair served up more than 18,000 pounds of bacon, and

Chicken Charlie sold 3,000 deep-fried SlimFast bars.