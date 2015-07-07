Man jumps out of burning house

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - On Monday night, a man had to jump from a second-story balcony to escape a fire that broke out in his house in the El Cerrito area.

Witnesses said the fire started in a dryer. As the smoke intensified, one neighbor told the man to get out of the house.

The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition has not been released. He was reported as being awake and alert.

The fire was quickly put out.