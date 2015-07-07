Over 60 dogs remain unclaimed after 4th of July weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - About four dozen dogs rounded up during the Independence Day holiday weekend by San Diego County animal services workers remained unclaimed Monday.

"Fireworks and dogs do not mix. Dogs are petrified. They will break through windows, they will chew through doors. They will chew through gates to escape in a sheer state of panic," said Dan DeSousa, the Deputy Director San Diego County Department of Animal Services.

The Department of Animal Services reported that 67 dogs that ran off during fireworks shows in unincorporated areas and six contract cities were captured and placed in shelters. Only 18 of those canines had been reunited with their owners as of Monday afternoon.

Last year, 83 dogs were rescued over the July 4 holiday period.

"The best way to protect your dog from getting lost is to license your pet and make sure he is microchipped," said Animal Services Deputy Director Dan DeSousa.

Animal services officers will check for a pet's microchip in the field and take it home if there isn't another call pending.

Owners looking for their pets can check the department's lost and found web page -- at www.sddac.com/lostandfound.asp -- to see if they recognize a photo of their dog. The photos are posted in real time when the animal is kenneled at the shelter.

Owners can also call (619) 767-2675 to see if Animal Services has their dog and get their pet when the shelters reopen Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

Animal Services said anyone looking for their pet can also use a free app called Finding Rover to see if their dog is pictured there. The app uses facial recognition for lost and found dogs and is used by county Animal Services and the public.

County Animal Services contracts with the cities of San Diego, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar and Santee.