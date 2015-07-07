FSU QB Johnson off team after video shows him punching woman - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

FSU QB Johnson off team after video shows him punching woman

his photo taken April 11, 2015, shows Florida State quarterback De'Andre Johnson calling a play in the first half of Florida State Garnet & Gold spring college football game in Tallahassee, Fla. his photo taken April 11, 2015, shows Florida State quarterback De'Andre Johnson calling a play in the first half of Florida State Garnet & Gold spring college football game in Tallahassee, Fla.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State has dismissed freshman quarterback De'Andre Johnson from the team on the same day that prosecutors released video showing him punching a woman at a bar.

In a statement Monday, coach Jimbo Fisher announced Johnson's immediate dismissal. The quarterback had been suspended after the June 24 assault.

In the security camera video released by the State Attorney's Office, it appears the woman and Johnson were trying to get a position at the bar, and Johnson jostled her.

The woman raises a fist and shouts at Johnson before he grabs her fist and holds it down. She then raises her other hand and swings. It's not clear whether she made contact, but Johnson responds by punching her in the face while still grabbing her other hand. She staggers, and her nose begins bleeding.

Johnson has been charged with misdemeanor battery.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press.

