Local refugee kids treated to day of fun on the bay

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Dozens of young Iraqi refugees are jumping into summer fun San Diego style.

They're being treated to a day on the water at the San Diego Bay. It's all part of a non-profit program to help refugees transition to life in America.

San Diego County is the country's largest resettlement site for refugees from around the world and many people, especially teens and children, struggle to adjust to their new life. Fun water activities like paddle boarding and kayaking takes some of the pressure off the kids and allows them to just have fun while learning some new great life skills.

Outdoor Outreach is a San Diego non-profit group that works with refugee children. In addition to Tuesday’s outdoor activity, they provide after school programs and get the teens to volunteer within their communities to have a greater sense of responsibility and appreciation for their environment.

Many of the participants came to the United States with their parents who are new to American culture, so, days like these help the kids grow and get out of the house.