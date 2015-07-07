Lockdown lifted at Rosa Parks Elementary

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An accidental shooting Tuesday afternoon in City Heights left one man injured with an ankle wound and prompted a temporary lockdown at a nearby elementary school.

The man was showing his gun to a group of people at Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park when the weapon accidentally went off, wounding him in his ankle.

Administrators at Rosa Parks Elementary School secured students and staffers while the school was placed in a precautionary lockdown. San Diego Police responded to the shooting which was reported at 45th Street and Wightman Street in City Heights, near the elementary school.

Medics transported the victim to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest with non-life threatening injuries. Once it was determined what had happend, the lockdown was lifted and students were sent home.