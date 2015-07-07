Two safe after boat catches fire 20 miles from shore - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two safe after boat catches fire 20 miles from shore

Posted:

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - Two men are back safe on dry land Tuesday after their boat caught fire 20 miles from shore. 

The smoldering 44-foot vessel was towed back into Oceanside Harbor Tuesday afternoon. The boat owner says he and a companion were on a fishing trip when he saw smoke coming from the engine compartment. When he looked again, he could see flames. 

The owner says automatic sprinklers helped to douse the flames. Firefighters on shore were able to do the rest. No one was hurt and the cause of the engine fire is under investigation.

