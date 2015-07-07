San Diego 2016: Faulconer campaign raised over $640,000 in June

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 1,300 people donated over $640,000 last month to Kevin Faulconer's bid for reelection as San Diego mayor, his campaign announced Tuesday.

Faulconer, who so far is running unopposed in next year's election, received the donations during the first reporting period -- through June 30, according to the campaign, which reported that 95 percent of the contributions came from residents of San Diego County.

"Over the last 15 months, we've worked to bring San Diegans together in support of a positive vision for our city and I think the outpouring of support demonstrates that we are on the right track," Faulconer said.

" While many are focused on next year's election, I will continue to focus on fixing our roads and infrastructure, creating more opportunities for better paying jobs, and addressing the challenges that face our future," the mayor said.

Faulconer's campaign reported that an unaffiliated committee established to support his reelection, Communities United for Tomorrow's Economy, announced last week that it had raised $600,000.

The 2016 election ballot will also include races for City Attorney, five City Council seats and a handful of local propositions.