San Diego 2016: Faulconer campaign raised over $640,000 in June - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego 2016: Faulconer campaign raised over $640,000 in June

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - More than 1,300 people donated over $640,000 last month to Kevin Faulconer's bid for reelection as San Diego mayor, his campaign announced Tuesday.

Faulconer, who so far is running unopposed in next year's election, received the donations during the first reporting period -- through June 30, according to the campaign, which reported that 95 percent of the contributions came from residents of San Diego County.

"Over the last 15 months, we've worked to bring San Diegans together in support of a positive vision for our city and I think the outpouring of support demonstrates that we are on the right track," Faulconer said.

" While many are focused on next year's election, I will continue to focus on fixing our roads and infrastructure, creating more opportunities for better paying jobs, and addressing the challenges that face our future," the mayor said.

Faulconer's campaign reported that an unaffiliated committee established to support his reelection, Communities United for Tomorrow's Economy, announced last week that it had raised $600,000.

The 2016 election ballot will also include races for City Attorney, five City Council seats and a handful of local propositions.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Celebrate Global Wellness Days with free wellness activities

    Celebrate Global Wellness Days with free wellness activities

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 12:22 PM EDT2018-06-05 16:22:08 GMT

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

    La Jolla will join nearly 4,000 locations around the world to celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday, June 9th by offering free health & wellness activities for the public following this year’s theme of Wellness for Kids.

     

  • Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Bonsall home destroyed by 2-alarm fire

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-05 15:34:52 GMT

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

    Flames destroyed a roughly 3,000-square-foot home in Bonsall Tuesday morning, but the family was not inside the house when it started, and several dogs in the home were able to escape.

     

  • Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Election 2018: Find your polling place

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     

    Voters unsure of their polling place for Tuesday's primary election can use San Diego County's online locator, according to the county registrar. Also remember that polling places can change election to election.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.