Zombie Walk canceled at Comic-Con this year

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The organizers of the annual "Zombie Walk" at Comic- Con International have announced that the event will not take place this year because of legal concerns stemming from an automobile crash last year that seriously injured a woman.

"For everyone inquiring about whether there is a walk this year, the simple answer is no, there will not be a walk this year," according to a message on the Zombie Walk Facebook page. "The event is on indefinite hiatus due to legal matters stemming from the vehicular incident following last year's walk."

A deaf man is accused of driving his vehicle into a crowd watching last year's parade at Island and Second avenues. Matthew Pocci, 47, faces three years in prison if convicted of felony reckless driving causing great bodily injury in a trial scheduled for October.

In a hearing last month, a pedicab driver described Pocci as "super- angry" before he accelerated his vehicle. His lawyer said he was scared when his car was surrounded.

The Zombie Walk organizers said in their Facebook message that it has been "emotionally devastating" to see the event "dragged through the mud," and contended that no "zombies" were near or touching the car during the incident.

