Exclusive Video: Teen suspected of double-stabbing in custody

CITY HEIGHTS (CBS 8) - Two women are in the hospital, one of them clinging to life after police say a teenager stabbed them viciously in City Heights. Only our cameras were there for the arrest.

CBS News 8 photographer Karen Kelly captured exclusive video of a 17-year-old boy taken into custody just after 8 p.m., Tuesday night. The juvenile is accused of stabbing two women and causing severe life-threatening injuries.

Officers rushed to a house after a woman called 911. She said her daughter was stabbed and in trouble. Police found a 45-year-old woman in a courtyard, face down with life-threatening stab wounds to her body and a broken arm, bleeding everywhere. She's being treated in the hospital. That was around 4 p.m., Tuesday.

They also found a second stabbing victim at the 4000 block of Highland Avenue in City Heights. The woman tried to help the other victim when she was stabbed in the head and arm.

The teenager was caught at his house at the 4300 block of Menlo Avenue about a half mile from the scene. One of the victims is reportedly in a coma.

"One woman suffered severe life-threatening injuries and the other not life-threatening at this time," Lt. Ray Valentin, SDPD said.

Police will not identify the juvenile suspect because of his age. The suspect was an acquaintance of the women.

The teen faces an attempted murder charge. Detectives have not released a motive at this time.