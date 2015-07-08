FAA: Ground stop affecting United Airlines flights has been lifted, delays expected

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/ CNS) - On Wednesday, computer glitches caused major impacts across the country for both air travelers and investors. United Airlines passengers experienced flight delays after a computer problem grounded planes.

Passengers flying in and out of San Diego experienced only a few delays as the technical error was being worked on. Many passengers turned to the news and to social media to get alerts and updates on their flights.

"We were on our way to the airport and our ride said they [flights] have been delayed. I checked by app on my cell-phone and everything was on time," said Chris Rondestvedt.

The computer glitch has since been fixed and flights in and out of San Diego airport have been running fairly close to schedule.

"I fly with United quite a bit, and I have their app. I checked there and usually there are notifications there, but we didn't see anything this morning. We showed up assuming everything would go smoothly and it did. So, we're happy," said John Higgins.

During a speech in Washington, D.C., Homeland Security Director Jeh Johnson said, "It appears from what we know at this stage is that the malfunctions at United and the Stock Exchange were not the result of any nefarious actor. We know less about the Wall Street Journal at this point, except that their system is back up again, as is the United Airlines system."

Trading resumed around midday California time on the New York Stock Exchange.