Summer time fun for everyone

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - In the wake of 4th of July celebrations, are you searching for ways to keep your kids or out-of-town guests entertained?

Why not consider checking out one of our local theme parks again, as they offer up new attractions, shows, exhibits and even summer deals.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you on the other side of the glass at Sea Life Aquarium at LEGOLAND for a morning shark feeding in the video above.

And then, she takes you inside LEGOLAND’s newest Friends of Heartlake City exhibit for a special performance.