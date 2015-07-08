Legislators get death threats during flag debate in S. Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State police say they are investigating a number of threats against South Carolina lawmakers debating whether the Confederate flag should stay on the Statehouse grounds.

Chief Mark Keel said Wednesday in a statement provided to The Associated Press that the State Law Enforcement Division is working with various other law enforcement agencies to investigate death threats against a number of legislators.

Keel said threats to kill or injure public officials or their relatives are not protected by free speech rights.

Keel did not specify if the lawmakers who had been threatened were opponents or supporters of bringing the flag down.

Earlier Wednesday, officials with the House Democratic caucus posted on Twitter a racially offensive and threatening letter allegedly sent to one of their members.