Border Patrol arrests man with $600K in liquid meth

SAN CLEMENTE (CBS 8) - A Mexican national was arrested after San Diego Border Patrol agents intercepted 15 gallons of liquid meth inside his SUV.

The 45-year-old male, traveling on a B1/B2 Visa, was stopped by agents at the Interstate 5 checkpoint near San Clemente at approximately 7pm on Tuesday. After initial questioning by the officers he was referred to a secondary inspection area where a K-9 was alerted to the man's SUV.

Agents searched his vehicle and found three five-gallon bottles of liquid methamphetamine - worth approximately $610,000.

The vehicle was seized by the U.S. Border Patrol and the man was arrested and turned over to agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to the Border Patrol, the San Diego Sector intercepted over 1,700 pounds of methamphetamine last year, which was an increase of 43.7 percent from the prior year.

To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.

