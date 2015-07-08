Wednesday: Sweet and Chihuahua Rat Terrier mix

Name: Larry

Age: 6 years old

Gender: Neutered Male

Breed: Chihuahua/Rat Terrier

ID #: 178020

Adoption Fee: $10 – July 10-12 for Canine Con adoption promotion!

Larry, a 6-year-old Chihuahua/Rat Terrier, is a fun-loving boy ready to find his new best friend! Not only is Larry exceptionally handsome, he is friendly with everyone he meets. Larry will anxiously jump in your lap upon meeting you in hopes of getting lots of love and affection! Larry is also an avid sunbather.

As long as he has your love, he’s a happy boy!

His adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012

Adoptions

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.



Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.