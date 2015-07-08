City moving forward on stadium environmental study

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The City of San Diego is moving forward with environmental studies for a new football stadium, despite the Chargers claim that they can't be done in time for a public vote in January.

According to the Union-Tribune, the city continues to work on an accelerated four-month timeline for environmental approval. The city has scheduled a meeting next Wednesday at Qualcomm Stadium for public input on an environmental impact report. That report must be completed and approved by the city council by October 15th to make a January vote possible.